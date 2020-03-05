Mathews, Paul Thomas

Mathews, Paul Thomas Born September 18, 1942. Went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. Preceded in death by, mother, Clarice; father, Daniel; brothers, Robert and Daniel. Survived by wife, Ellen; sister, Jacqueline Ira; daughters, Linda Towns, Dena Vaughn (Todd); sons, Dennis Mathews (Ginny), Brett Mathews; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, March 6th, 11am, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 9-11am. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or VNA Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

