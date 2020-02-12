Matejka, Paul H. Age 99 Paul H. Matejka,of Alliance, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance. His Memorial Service will be announced later this Spring. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel 3201 Ave B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 (308) 632-4101 | www.dugankramer.com

