Masters, Robert (Bob) April 30, 1937 - August 17, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:30am at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair with graveside services following in the Kennard Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.