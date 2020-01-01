Massey, Joan Carolyn "Joanie"

Massey, Joan Carolyn "Joanie" March 1, 1938 - December 24, 2019 Survived by husband, Art Massey; daughter, Mindy Korbitz and her children: Holland, Garrett, Parker and Madeline; daughter, Beth Mancuso (Steve) and their children: Morgan, Macy, Sam and Gus; sons, Jeff Massey and Curt Massey; and brother, Robert Andersen (Adrea). Family will receive friends Thursday, January 2nd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 3rd, 9:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.) Memorials are suggested to the Siena Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Massey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.