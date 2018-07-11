Mason-Maguire, Diana M. Aug 13, 1955 - Jul 4, 2018 Preceded in death father, Don Maguire Sr.; mother, Jackie Maguire Culbertson; baby sister, Virginia Mary; and nephew, Chas Minard. Survived by son, Ryan and Carrie Ostrand; brothers: Donald and Vickie Maguire, Bob and Michelle Maguire, Daniel Maguire, Chris and Sara Maguire; sisters, Alice and Don Brown, Elsie Maguire-Minard; 13 nieces and nephews, 2 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren. SERVICE Saturday July 14, at 11am, Faith Bible Church, 1555 S. 27th St. VISITATION 10am with dinner after the service.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.