Mason, Justin K. Sep 18, 1986 - Jun 28, 2018 Age 31. Preceded in death by sister, Jennifer (Mason) Norton. Survived by his children, Brooke and Johnathan Mason; mother, Darlene "Dolly" Mason; grandparents, David and Diane Williams, Sr.; sister, Jocelyn Mason (Roger Broadway); aunt, Denise Williams (Mike Magner); uncle, David Williams Jr. (Vicki); cousins, TSgt Tony Williams (USAF), Dallas Niblack (Adam), David III and Cheyenne Williams, Micheala and Katelynn Magner; and many loving relatives and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, July 7, from 10-11am followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

