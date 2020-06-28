Masloski, James E. April 16, 1951 - June 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Erwin and Mabel Masloski. Survived by his brother, Russ (Donna) Masloski; his sister, Janine (Mark) Hudak; niece, Kari (Todd) Pettigrew; nephews, Mark (Angie) Masloski, Bryce and Grant Hudak; great-nieces, Cali and Tori Pettigrew, and Jadyn Anderson; and great-nephew, Mason Masloski. Jim loved to go hunting and fishing. He was a caring person who enjoyed being with his family. He was proud of his nieces' and nephews' accomplishments. VISITATION: Thursday, July 2, 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

