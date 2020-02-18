Masek, Marjorie A. September 7, 1925 - February 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Otto Masek. Survived by children, Karla (LeRoy) and Marsha (Randy); many family and friends. For more details, please visit funeral home website. VISITATION: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 5-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 1pm, all at Westlawn Hillcrest. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

