Mascher, Ronald R.

Mascher, Ronald R. Ronald R. Mascher, age 74, of Omaha, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Foley, AL. Ron was born in Omaha, NE on March 13, 1945 to the late Robert P. and Doris (Shuler) Mascher. He proudly served his country in the Unites States Air Force. Ron is survived by his wife, Katheryn, of Foley, AL; sister, Connie Acker (Robert) of Carrollton, AL; sons, Douglas J. Mascher (Belinda) of Kansas City, MO, Paul Stites of Gretna, NE, Eric Stites of Council Bluffs, IA, Chris Stites (Sarah) of Munich, Germany; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Kelly Christine Mascher. CELEBRATION of Ron's LIFE: Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary 72nd St Chapel. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, with full military honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.