Marz, Walter A., Jr. TSgt USAF (Ret) January 10, 1969 - February 6, 2020 Loving and devoted husband and father. Walter was a dedicated serviceman and retired from the US Air Force. Survived by wife, Kelly; sons, Hunter and Ethan; father, Walter A. (Carol) Marz, Sr.; mother, Barbara Pier; siblings, Justin Marz and Juliane Pier. MEMORIAL SERVICE Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10am at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church 3702 S 370 Plaza, Bellevue, NE. VISITATION Tuesday 6-8pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Inurnment with Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

