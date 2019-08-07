Martinez, Joseph F.

Martinez, Joseph F. April 16, 1930 - August 4, 2019 Age 89. Born in Hershey, NE, to Louis and Micaela Martinez. Died at his home in Valley, NE, in the company of his wife and grandson. Joe both enjoyed and excelled at sports. He attended North Platte High School where he lettered in football, track, and basketball. As a senior he won high honors and was chosen captain of the '48 basketball team. He was selected to the Big 10 All Star Team and was a member of the Mexican Athletic Club of North Platte. Joe was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of (E-5) SGT in 1953 where he served his country during the Korean War. He was a proud Mexican-American Veteran. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Reuben, Jesse, John Lloyd "Beaver" Martinez; sisters, Grace Hernandez, Delphina (Joe) Contreras, and Josephine Briseno; son, Michael Martinez; daughters, Baby Girl Martinez and Kelly Rojas. He is survived by wife, Colleen; sons, Marty Martinez, Javier (Adriana) Rojas, Dan Sullivan; daughters, Jo Ann (Jesse) Zaragosa, Jo Ella (Keith) Green, and Traci (Kevin) Gigax: sisters, Alice DeSordi and Mary Lou Isom; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Thurday, August 8, 2019 from 5-7pm, with a Rosary at 6pm, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2310 Q St. A private burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

