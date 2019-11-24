Martinez, Joseph C.

Martinez, Joseph C. October 28, 1931 - November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, JoAnn Martinez. Survived by wife, Maria; sons, Steven and Joe (Jenny); grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Elsasser, Andrew Martinez, Kaylin Martinez and Robert Martinez; and 5 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: begins Monday at 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday 9:30am at the Mortuary to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10am. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the Wounded Warriors Fund. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

