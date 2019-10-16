Martin, Quentin T. February 3, 1974 - October 11, 2019 Survived by wife, Autumn; children, Alaysia, James and Raziah; granddaughter, Aa'Liyah; parents, Emma and CuteT Martin; sister, Nakia; brother, Antione; grandmother, Lucille Martin FUNERAL: Friday, October 18th, 11am St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 30th St Interment: Mount Hope HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.