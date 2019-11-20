Martin, Patte Lucille

Martin, Patte Lucille October 1, 1932 - November 18, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bob D. Martin; and her sisters, Judy Forney and Carolyn Powell-Trimble. Survived by her two sons, Steven Martin (Amy Haddad) of Omaha and Stuart Martin (Nancy) of Fort Worth; her grandchildren, Kyle Martin (Sarah) and Stephanie Nelson (Chris); and her great-grandchildren: Ainsley Nelson, Brody Nelson, Jocelyn Martin, and Macy Martin. Patte was born on a farm just outside Belleville, Kansas, and completed her High School education at Belleville High School. She received her nursing education at Trinity Lutheran Nursing School in Kansas City, Missouri. Patte raised her children with Bob in Horton, Kansas. She loved small town life and all the people of Horton. Her nursing career spanned 40 years in rural health, maternal-child health, and public health nursing. Patte retired from the State of Kansas Department of Health after 20 years as the Northeastern Kansas Public Health Nurse Supervisor. She was an early supporter of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and endowed a scholarship to the program. Patte retired to Omaha with her husband Bob in 2004 after spending initial retirement years in Donna, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley. Patte loved travel and adventure throughout her life. For the last years of her life she planned an adventure each year that included Zip-Lining in Hawaii, Hot Air Ballooning in Napa Valley, and a pilgrimage to Spain with members of the Saint John's parish. She loved helping others and worked as a volunteer for several local nonprofit organizations. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 21st, from 4:30 to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 22nd, 10am, St. John Church at Creighton University (2500 California Plaza). INTERMENT: 2pm at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John's Church at Creighton University or the College of Public Health, University of Nebraska Medical Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.