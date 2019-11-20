Martin, Patte Lucille October 1, 1932 - November 18, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bob D. Martin; and her sisters, Judy Forney and Carolyn Powell-Trimble. Survived by her two sons, Steven Martin (Amy Haddad) of Omaha and Stuart Martin (Nancy) of Fort Worth; her grandchildren, Kyle Martin (Sarah) and Stephanie Nelson (Chris); and her great-grandchildren: Ainsley Nelson, Brody Nelson, Jocelyn Martin, and Macy Martin. Patte was born on a farm just outside Belleville, Kansas, and completed her High School education at Belleville High School. She received her nursing education at Trinity Lutheran Nursing School in Kansas City, Missouri. Patte raised her children with Bob in Horton, Kansas. She loved small town life and all the people of Horton. Her nursing career spanned 40 years in rural health, maternal-child health, and public health nursing. Patte retired from the State of Kansas Department of Health after 20 years as the Northeastern Kansas Public Health Nurse Supervisor. She was an early supporter of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and endowed a scholarship to the program. Patte retired to Omaha with her husband Bob in 2004 after spending initial retirement years in Donna, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley. Patte loved travel and adventure throughout her life. For the last years of her life she planned an adventure each year that included Zip-Lining in Hawaii, Hot Air Ballooning in Napa Valley, and a pilgrimage to Spain with members of the Saint John's parish. She loved helping others and worked as a volunteer for several local nonprofit organizations. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 21st, from 4:30 to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 22nd, 10am, St. John Church at Creighton University (2500 California Plaza). INTERMENT: 2pm at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John's Church at Creighton University or the College of Public Health, University of Nebraska Medical Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Superstar rapper Post Malone will kick off his tour in Omaha
-
Carbon monoxide exposure at Omaha Coco Key Water Resort leaves man in critical condition
-
Chatelain: Huskers loss to Wisconsin isn't as black and white as Scott Frost makes it seem
-
Jazz restaurant in downtown Omaha has closed
-
In 'easiest decision' he's ever made, Trevin Luben commits to walk on at Nebraska
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.