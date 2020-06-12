Martin, Mary A. (Chernak)

Martin, Mary A. (Chernak) September 7, 1921 - June 9, 2020 Mary was born on September 7, 1921 in Yonkers, NY, growing up in Brooklyn, NY. She served as a combat nurse during WWII on the frontlines. She spent her whole life serving and caring for others. She is preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Chernak, NY; sister, Anne Cilurzo, NJ; and daughter, Mary Jane Cook, Topeka, KS. Mary is survived by her son, John Martin; and daughter, Katie Martin Adams and son-in-law Bruce Adams, all of Omaha, NE. Mary has 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials received will be divided among Mary's favorite charities. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 West Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.Crosby-Burket.com

