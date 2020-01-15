Martin, Lois Ann (Nan) July 20, 1925 - January 12, 2020 Born in Fremont, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Walt Martin; sisters, Peg (Dick) Herman, Mary Jane (Floyd) Richardson and Joan (Howard) Mueller. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. SERVICES: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Friday, Jan. 17th, at 6pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Memorials to the Carmelite Monastery in Sioux City, IA. or the Archbishops Annual Appeal. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 St. | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
