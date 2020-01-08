Martin, Kristie L.

Martin, Kristie L. January 7, 1966 - December 31, 2019 Of Omaha. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Hannah; and parents, Harold and Marilyn Reasland. Kristie is survived by her husband, John Martin; and her children, Kelsey (David) Volentine, Katelyn, Michaela, Zane (Alex) Martin; sister, Kim (Gary) Reasland; brothers, Dan (Maren) Reasland, Don Reasland; grandchildren, Ezra and Emma. VISITATION: Friday, January 10th from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 11th at 11am at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Dr, Papillion, NE. Private inurnment at Voss Mohr Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Siena Francis House. To leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

