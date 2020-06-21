Martin, Kathleen "Kate" Lukassen

Martin, Kathleen "Kate" Lukassen October 7, 1922 - June 19, 2020 Age 97 of David City, NE. PUBLIC VISITATION: St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, on Sunday, June 21, 4-6pm. Private Family Funeral Services. Funeral arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home, David City. www.chermokfuneralhome.com CHERMOK FUNERAL HOME 515 C St, David City, NE 68632 (402) 367-3224

