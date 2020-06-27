Martin, Jerome "Jerry" April 18, 1934 - June 25, 2020 Survived by wife, Marilyn J. Martin; son, Richard J. Martin; daughter, Christine A. Martin (Phillip); granddaughters, Cassandra M. Malloy (Brian) and Kendra Malloy; great-granddaughters, Lillian J. Malloy and Isabella Malloy-Slominski; and great-grandson, Aidan J. Sanders. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, June 29th, 10am, Calvary Mausoleum I. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

