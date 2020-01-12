Martin, Jeanette L.

Martin, Jeanette L. Jeanette L. Martin grew up in Bellevue, NE and graduated from Bellevue East High School. She attended college in Jefferson, MO. Before that, she earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest scouting honor for community service and improvement. Her hobbies included puzzles, arts and crafts, and reading. She actively attended New Life Fellowship in Christ, where she sang and participated in Church activities and community outreach. "She absolutely loved to sing," said Maverick Martin, her son. Jeanette died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center of medical conditions. She was 46. Besides her son, other survivors include mother Joyce Martin; brother, Jonathan Martin (Carla); and nephew Jalen Cox-Martin; along with other countless friends and family. She was preceded in death by father Everett Martin. HOMEGOING CELEBRATION: Saturday, January 18, at 1pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

