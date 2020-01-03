Martin, Cathryn Sue August 22, 1954 - January 1, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine And Vern Golay. Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Randal Martin; children, Tammy (Dane) Epp, Toby (Nicki) Turnell, and Brandon (Erin) Turnell; grandchildren, Tylar, Kaylee, Delaney, Chloee, Daizey, Ava, and Lily; sister, Carolyn Ritterbush. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30am Monday, Jan. 6th, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St, Omaha NE. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

