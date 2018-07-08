Marth, Rob Jul 28, 1950 - Jul 1, 2018 Rob is survived by his wife, Julia; his daughter, Aimee Marth; his grandson, Blake Delisa. Per Rob's request Private Family Service planned for later date. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.