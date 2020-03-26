Marshall, Verlene R. Age 78, of Omaha, NE. Passed away March 18th. VISITATION: Thursday, March 26th, 9am-5pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Private family service: Friday, March 27th. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

