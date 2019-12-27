Marshall, Sarah Johnston "Sally" March 29, 1916 - December 24, 2019 Sarah Johnston (Sally) Marshall died peacefully at age 103 on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. Born in Omaha in 1916, she was the second of three daughters of George W. and Isabelle F. Johnston. She attended Dundee School and graduated from Brownell Hall in 1934 and from Pine Manor Junior College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in 1936. She married Omaha attorney, then US Army Lieutenant Thomas Marshall in 1942, and after World War II lived the rest of her life in Omaha. She was a regular parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and an active member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America and served as President of its Nebraska Chapter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Mary Alice Johnston and Georgette Johnston Barlow. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Marshall Kerr, son-in-law Tom Kerr, and granddaughter, Emily Kerr of Omaha; and son John Marshall and daughter-in-law Charlotte Cameron Marshall of McLean, Virginia. SERVICES: 2pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 113 N. 18th St. Private interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Brownell-Talbot School or Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
