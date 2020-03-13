Marshall, Lerone Jr.

Marshall, Lerone Jr. Age 61 - March 4, 2020 Survived by his mother: Elizabeth Marshall, Omaha; a host of other relatives. VIEWING: Friday, 5-7pm, Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 9am, Faith Temple COGIC, 2108 Emmet St. Interment: Mt Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street (402) 453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

