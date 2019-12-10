Marshall, Gaylord J.

Marshall, Gaylord J. March 22, 1927 - December 7, 2019 Preceded by his beloved wife of 71 years, Gwen Marshall. Survived by daughters, Cindy Heidelberg (Dan) of Omaha, and Connie Bergquist (Greg) of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Jason Brandt (Shelby) of Omaha; Danel LaRose of Green River, WY; Kasey Scarpello (Adam) of St. Paul, MN; Cherish Yenzer (Drew) of Austin, TX; Jonathan Bergquist of Chapel Hill, NC; Susanna Marshall-Kimball (Scott) of Nashville, TN; sister, Donna Albin; sister-in-law, Donna Kuehner; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 4-6pm, at West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, December 12, 2019, 9:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery (5701 Center Street) followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church (15050 West Maple Road). HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

