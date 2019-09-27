Marshall, Gary L. Jr.

Marshall, Gary L. Jr. March 15, 2002 - September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents, John and Barbara Crocker, Nazarth and Ruth Howard; a host of relatives. Survived by parents, Gary L. Marshall Sr. and Tameka Carroll; siblings, Zhane', Harmony and LaTrell; grandparents, Curtis Gills, Kimberly Marshall, Robert Eden and Annette Carroll; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Eagles Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Pkwy. INTERMENT: Mount Hope Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawmhillcrest.com

