Marshall, Doris V. August 9, 1916 - July 30, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Jack Marshall. Survived by daughter, Sharon Withem; grandchildren: Jay Morris (Beth), Scot Morris (Cris), and Cory Morris (Anne); great-grandchildren: Christopher Morris (Megan), Sami Bukenholtz (Dan), Jack Morris (Ann) and Max Morris; great-great-grandchild, Seth Morris. SERVICES: Saturday, August 10th from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

