Marsh, Ronald L. Age 79 Ronald L. Marsh passed away on July 17, 2018. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Ron discovered his passion as a Firefighter for 33 years until his retirement from the Omaha Fire Division. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Bethel Lutheran Church, a student of history and an avid traveler. Preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Phyllis; and a son, Anthony. Survived by his sister, Marie; children: Rhonda, Scott, Vincent, George, and Karyn; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the compassionate and professional caregivers at Good Samaritan Society, Millard. Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future.

