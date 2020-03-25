Marsh, Nancy Jane (Hester) February 27, 1952 - March 21, 2020 Passed away at the age of 68 surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Marsh; children, Tim (Shannon) Nauslar and Jim (Shannon) Nauslar; stepchildren, Anthony (Brittney) Marsh and Sarah (Eric) Marsh Olson; sister, Deb Chrisp; 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Sierra, Adrienne, Coen, Alexys, Zander, Darrian, Connor, Andreya, Wren, and Hazel; many nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends and special pet, Bessie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burgess and Alta (Coe) Hester; sisters, Tracy Walton and Judy Capps; brothers-in-law, Jerry Chrisp and Dennis Capps; husband, Tom Schuckman; and lifelong furry friend, Frodo. In light of COVID-19 concerns, an intimate gathering of immediate family will be held while a larger Celebration of Life Service will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Nancy's honor to Habitat for Humanity and Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

