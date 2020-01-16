Marr, Bridget L. April 8, 1975 - January 12, 2020 Family will receive friends Friday, January 17th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 18th, 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.) Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

