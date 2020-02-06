Marquez, Beatrice "Betty" August 17, 1936 - February 2, 2020 Survived by nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday, February 8th from 10am to 11am followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

