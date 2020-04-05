Marquardt, Josephine A. March 6, 1933 - April 2, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Leon; her parents; and 4 siblings. Survived by her children, Andy (Kathy), and Ann (Steve Edloff); 9 grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; and her large extended family. Private Funeral Mass, following CDC guidelines, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with Private Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed online on Tuesday, 10:30 am at http://www.maryourqueenchurch.com/live. Visitation with the family, following CDC guidelines, Monday after 5pm, until the Private Wake Service at 7pm. The Wake can be viewed online at https://boxcast.tv/view/josephine-ann-marquardt-891447. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

