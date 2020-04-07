Marquardt, Josephine A. March 6, 1933 - April 2, 2020 Private Funeral Mass, following CDC guidelines, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, with Private Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed online at Tuesday, 10:30 am at http://www.maryourqueenchurch.com/live. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

