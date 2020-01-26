Marlin, Kay Ishizaka

Marlin, Kay Ishizaka July 10, 1925 - January 18, 2020 Age 94. Preceded in death by parents and siblings in Japan, and beloved husband, Chester Marlin. Survived by daughter, Lee (Jim) Schneider; sons, Bo (Ann) Marlin and Ben (Evelyn) Marlin; grandchildren, Jay (Chaelly) Schneider, Jessie (Chris) Minardi, Jared (Samantha) Schneider, Leilani Marlin, Melissa (Tim) Brouilette, Mindy (Nathan) Eichelberger, Jake (Kathleen) Marlin, Lisa (Allen) Hughes, Angela (Jack) Phillips; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Private Graveside Service BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kay Marlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.