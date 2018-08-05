Marks, Frank L. (nee Frank Leroy Langenheim) Born on September 6, 1923 in Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by wife Bertha; parents, Irene Johnson and Clarence Langenheim; sister Betty Oakes; and granddaughter Bobbi Marks. Survived by daughter, Susan (Tim) Fjelstad; son, Les (Nancy) Marks; grandchildren: Jamie (Sean) McEntire, Erika (Jon) Nunes, Larry (Karissa) Marks, Chris (Tiffany) Fjelstad, and Ashley Marks; great grandchildren: Allison Marks, Emily McEntire, Tara Bedell, Leilani Bedell, TJ Nunes, Haley Nunes, and Xavier Marks; numerous nieces and nephews. A WWII Veteran (F Company, 2nd BN, 35th Infantry Reg, 25th Infantry Div, US Army) serving in combat on Guadalcanal, Luzon, Vella Lavellaa, and the Solomon Islands. He received a Bronze Star and 2 Purple Hearts. He always said he was not a hero-the heroes were those who never made it home alive. He was very proud of his service to his country. In the 1960'sm ge began reaching out to those with whom he had served. That grew into a project putting over 500 of the 700 who were in F Company during the war in touch with each other. He loved music and would sing to anyone who would listen. He loved birds, growing tomatoes, and playing cards with his friends. Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Frank's honor to the 25th Infantry Division Association Scholarship Fund; American Legion Post #373, or to any organization supporting our Veterans. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.