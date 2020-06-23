Markmann, James M. April 28, 1938 - June 19, 2020 Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by parents, William and Selma; brother Edwin; and sister Irene Buttermore. Survived by siblings, Viola Ernest, and Willie; nieces; nephews; family. No Visitation. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday 10am at Flower Hill Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

