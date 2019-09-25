Markley, Jean Ann (Dohmen) August 26, 2019 Jean Ann (Dohmen) Markley, 90 years of age, of Scottsdale, AZ, went to be with God on Monday, August 26th at 5:45pm. Jean was born in Madison, Nebraska and lived with her mother (Julia), father (Hank). The oldest of the Dohmen children, she had six siblings: Dick, Gerry, Kenny, Fred, Mark and Mike. Jean was married to Richard Owen Markley, lived in Omaha, Nebraska and had four children: Gary, Kathy, Dave and Susan. She is survived by six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Jean was very dedicated to her church and family. She served many hours for organizations in need and was a Eucharistic Minister at several churches in Omaha. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 27th at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Alliance, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701, www.alzalliance.org. Many thanks go to the staff at Lone Mountain Memory Care who made the last year of her life very special. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

