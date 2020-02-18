Markey, Suzanne Mae

Markey, Suzanne Mae July 12, 1959 - February 14, 2020 Suzanne, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on February 14, 2020 in Fremont, NE. She was born July 12, 1959 in Omaha, NE, and graduated from Omaha South High School. In 2000, she married longtime friend Tom Markey and moved to Fremont. She loved traveling, fishing, her dogs and watching her grandkids sporting events. Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene (Petersen) Karas. She is survived by her father, Walter Karas; husband, Tom Markey; children, Robert Pullum IV (Kimberly), Rachel Nelsen (Doug); brothers, Bud Karas (Whitney), Tim Karas, and Terry Karas (Kathy); seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, February 21, 2020, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Dugan Funeral Chapel at 9:30am. Memorials can be directed to the family or Methodist Fremont Hospice Care. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 | (402) 721-2880

