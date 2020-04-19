Markey, Cody Michael March 29, 1988 - April 8, 2020 Survived by son, Jason; parents, Jeff Gagne (Kim), Susan Markey; brothers, Cameron Markey, Tyler Witte; sister, Brooke Witte. Preceded in death by Sean Markey (uncle); June Gagne (grandmother). Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

