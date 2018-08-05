Marino, Antonino Jan 2, 1929 - Jul 31, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Antonino and Maria; brother, Luciano; sister, Sarida Gulizia. Survived by wife, Fina; children, Mary Ruma and Tony Marino (Jennifer); eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Ninetta); sister, Nellie Mandolfo; many nieces and nephews. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 7th, 10am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.