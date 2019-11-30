Marfice, Janice J.

Marfice, Janice J. June 26, 1941 - November 28, 2019 Survived by husband, Norman Marfice; children: Deborah Matthews (Tom) and Douglas Marfice (Jillora); grandchildren: Ann Matthews, Sara Hoffman (Michael), Nick Matthews (Nicole), Christina Marfice, Adam Marfice (Ashley), John Marfice; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Carl and Emma Cunningham; grandson, Jeffrey Marfice. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 11am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th. Visitation 5-7pm with Prayer Service starting at 7pm, Monday at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.