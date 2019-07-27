Marescalco, Frank J.

Marescalco, Frank J. May 6, 1928 - July 23, 2019 Frank J. Marescalco, age 91 of Omaha, NE, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2019. FAMILY RECEIVES FRIENDS: Friday, 5-7PM, West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, 10AM, West Center Chapel. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society of Omaha and/or Felius Cat Caf�. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.