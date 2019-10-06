Marcum, Nina Age 100 Nina Marcum passed away on September 29, 2019 in Edina, MN. She was born in Minneapolis and grew up in the Round Tower at Fort Snelling, where her family resided from 1919 until 1938. Nina graduated in 1937 from Central High School in St. Paul, MN and earned a Degree from the University of Minnesota. She started her career as a Secretary to an Air Force General in Washington, DC, and later moved to Nebraska where she worked for Strategic Air Command until her retirement. Nina made her home in Bellevue, NE, until 2012 when she moved to Edina, to be closer to family. She was a longtime member of Nebraska P.E.O. Sisterhood and a member of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bessie Marcum; and siblings, Thelma Allely, Abrielia Steele, James T. Marcum, and Robert F. Marcum. SERVICE: Saturday, October 12, at 10am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha. VISITATION one hour prior to Service.

