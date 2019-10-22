Marcinek, Charles T. January 5, 1948 - October 20, 2019 Survived by wife, Donna; children: Michael, Matthew (Amanda); grandchildren: Emma and Ella; sister, Norma Benak (Jim); other relatives and friends. Preceded by mother, Elizabeth Nagy; brother, Ronald Marcinek. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE 2pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funreral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

