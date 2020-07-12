Marchitelli, Phyllis Bione, J.D. August 2, 1957 - July 5, 2020 Phyllis Bione Marchitelli, JD, age 62 of Bronx, NY died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Elkhorn, NE. She was born on August 2, 1957 to Richard and Ann (Burke) Bione. She graduated from State University of New York Albany. She then went to Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force where she served for 4 years. She then attended Creighton Law School and graduated with a Juris Doctor Degree in 1987. She practiced law in Shreveport, LA. After Louisiana she followed her husband who was in the USAF and decided to stay home and raise the kids. She is survived by her husband, Stephen of Elkhorn; children, Marisa Marchitelli-Hepper of Kansas City MO, and Alessandra (Marchitelli) Crow of Millard, NE. She is also survived by her mother, Ann (Bione) Vitelli of Whitestone, NY; brother, John Bione of Austoria, NY; sister, Joan (Bione) Parker of Petersburg, TN; and brother, Lawrence Bione of New York, NY. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Monday, July 13, at St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Omaha. COVID-19 Funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Phyllis's Service will also be webcast live. VISITATION: Sunday, July 12, 5-7pm followed by a ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm at at Roeder Mortuary. This will also be webcast on the Mortuary Facebook site. Masks are encouraged and distancing will be adhered to. Memorials may be directed to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, savingplaces.org Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

