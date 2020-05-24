Marchese, Irene A. (Gibilisco)

Marchese, Irene A. (Gibilisco) June 25, 1930 - May 21, 2020 Age 89. Irene was an artist whose paintings were collected locally and nationally. One painting currently hangs in the Med Center Library. She was an active member of Associated Artists and Bellevue Artists, and enjoyed traveling to workshops with other painters and teaching art. Irene was also a floral designer for Baker's for many years and won awards for her arrangements. Irene also loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading - especially the Bible, baking, music, and singing in the St. Thomas More Church choir and the Omaha Symphony Choir. Irene passed away due to Covid-19 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Preceded in death by husband, Frank; brother, Sam Gibilisco; and sisters, Connie Swisher and Grace Stinson. Survived by daughters, Christine Bolmeier (Bill), Mary Kay Glassman (Jesus Aguillon), and Donna Garcia (David); grandchildren: Lauren Pascale (Luke Malone), Alyssa Taylor, Brent Glassman, Nina Targy, Cece Targy, William Targy, Brandon Garcia (Lexi), and Anna Newell (Jacob); and five great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Nurse Remy with Palliative Care at UNMC and Dr. Gregory Babbe. VISITATION: Wednesday, May 27, 10am-12pm, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 12Noon, both at the West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Service, go to our website and click "view the livecast" button on our homepage. In lieu of flowers send donations to: The Poor Clare Sisters of Omaha, 22625 Edgewater Road, Omaha, NE, 68022. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.