Marchese, Deborah Kay February 20, 1957 - December 16, 2019 Preceded in death by grandmothers, Evelyn Agerson and Rose Marchese. Survived by her children, Antonia (Chris) Boyer, Steven (Lisa) Miller and Timothy Miller; parents, Thomas (Candy) Machese and Shirley Kowal; siblings, Quila (Frank) Lovejoy, John Marchese, Susan Marchese, Joseph Marchese and Tena (James ) Runcorn; five grandchildren, one great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, December 27, 2019, 12noon, at Good Shepherd. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Dec 27
Memorial Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
12:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 South 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
