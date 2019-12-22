Marchese, Deborah Kay February 20, 1957 - December 16, 2019 Preceded in death by grandmothers, Evenlyn Agerson and Rose Marchese. Survived by her children, Antonia (Chris) Boyer, Steven (Lisa) Miller, and Timothy Miller; parents, Thomas and Shirley Marchese; siblings, Quila (Frank) Lovejoy, John Marchese, Susan Marchese, Joseph Marchese, and Tena (James ) Runcorn; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Good Shepherd on Friday, December 27, at 12Noon. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

