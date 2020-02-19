Marburg, Gerald November 18, 1932 - February 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Sidonie; and daughter, Lenore Deborah. Survived by wife of 60 years, Judith; son, Dan (Mindi); grandsons, Solomon and Elijah; step-grandchildren, Logan and Brooklyn Armstrong. Born in Fulda, Germany and emigrated to the U.S. September 28, 1938. Lived in NYC until he married Judith on November 8, 1959 and moved to Batavia, NY to begin his career with the Veterans Association Hospital System which led the Marburg's to Omaha where they have lived and been a part of the Jewish and Greater Omaha community since 1971. Gerald retired as the Director of Human Resources at the Omaha, VA Hospital in 1993. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Temple Israel Cemetery, 42nd Street and Redick Avenue, at 10am. Shiva will be held at the home of Judith Marburg, 14555 Harvey Oaks Ave. at 7pm. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory L Street Chapel 4712 South 82nd Street (82nd and L Street) Omaha, NE 688127 402-505-4902 | www.johnagentleman.com

